epa08763018 People light candles during a national memorial day to the late teacher Samuel Paty on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, 21 October 2020. French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, who was later shot dead by police. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER