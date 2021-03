epa09027158 A Myanmar migrant worker (L) shows his passport to health officials next to Thai women during a COVID-19 nasal swab test registration as an effort to stop the spread of the outbreak cluster at Bang Yai market, Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 21 February 2021. A Thai doctor had caught the disease and died after treating patients infected with COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic raising the death toll in Thailand to 83 with 25,415 infections. Thailand is battling with the rise of new COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic infections since December 2020 while the first batch of 200,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 coronavirus supplied by China's Sinovac Biotech are due to arrive on 24 February 2021 and will follow by 800,000 in March and million in April with another order of 61million doses from AstraZeneca expected to arrive in May to secure enough COVID-19 vaccination for the country's entire population. Thailand is already behind its regional neighboring countries of the inoculation. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT