epa05655331 Women walk past a mural painted to raise awareness on HIV and AIDS in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, 01 December 2016. Kenya joined the rest of the world on 01 December to mark the World AIDS Day. According to the data released by National AIDS Control Council (NACC), more than 1.5 million people in Kenya live with HIV. The country had the highest HIV infection rate in Africa in the last decade, an average of 7.1 per cent a year, according to a study released during the International Aids Society Conference in South Africa in July 2016. Voluntary testing and treatment is the key to avoid further spread of the virus, the experts say. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA