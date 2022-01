Mii de oameni protestează la Amsterdam față de restricții. Țara e în lockdown din 19 decembrie

epa09663410 People protest at the Museumplein against the government-imposed lockdown measures to curb the spread of the Sars-C0v-2 coronavirus, despite the municipality's ban on a demonstration of Samen voor Nederland (Together for the Netherlands) in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 02 January 2022. Dutch authorities have previously sent out an urgent appeal to Samen voor Nederland (Together for the Netherlands) and demonstrators not to come to Amsterdam, otherwise security forces will be forced to intervene. The Netherlands enforced a hard lockdown from 19 December 2021 until at least 14 January 2022 to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. EPA-EFE/PHIL NIJHUIS