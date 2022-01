epa09680300 Police officers resist people during a protest against green certificate and vaccination against COVID-19 in fort of Bulgarian Parliament in Sofia, Bulgaria, 12 January 2022. People, gathered to protest against restrictive coronavirus measures, vaccinations and to demand the abolition of the green certificate, tried to invade the building of the legislature, entering into collisions with the police. According to police sources, several security agents and an indefinite number of protesters had to be evacuated as a result of the clashes after groups of citizens broke the security lines and began to hit the main entrance of Parliament, although the police were able to prevent their invasion. At the moment the confirmed wounded are four police officers who were taken to hospital for medical treatment and their status is unclear. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV