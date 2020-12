Protocolul COVID pentru ATI: minorii și femeile gravide sunt excluși de la terapia cu plasmă. Cum explică medicii

A laboratory technician prepares to process bags of blood plasma from donors at The Blood and Tissue Bank Fundation (Fundacion del Banco de Sangre y Tejidos) in Palma de Mallorca on October 5, 2020 as part of a research project that seeks to prove the effectiveness of plasma from recovered patients for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.,Image: 561561652, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no