epa08058448 Russia's President Vladimir Putin gestures near French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they attend a joint news conference after a Normandy-format summit in Paris, France, early 10 December 2019. The Normandy format was created in 2014 to resolve the conflict between Kiev and the breakaway republics in Ukraine's east. EPA-EFE/CHARLES PLATIAU / POOL MAXPPP OUT