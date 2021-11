CORRECTION-DATELINE This aerial photo taken on November 30, 2010 shows flames coming out of a ventilation shaft at the Pike River Coal mine near Greymouth on New Zealand's West Coast. New Zealand announced on November 29 a Royal Commission into the country's worst mining disaster for almost a century, as fire continued to rage in the pit where 29 miners perished including two Australians, two Britons and a South African. Prime Minister John Key said High Court judge Graham Panckhurst would lead the probe into the Pike River mine, where the miners were trapped by a November 19 explosion and confirmed dead when another blast hit five days later.,Image: 87969426, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: CORRECTION, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia