November 26, 2020, Pamplona, Madrid, Spain: Several people on the terrace of a bar during the first day of the de-escalation of the second wave of the coronavirus, in a street in Pamplona, Navarra (Spain), on 26 November 2020. For the time being, the Regional Government has only authorised the opening of terraces in public open spaces in bars, restaurants and catering establishments. In contrast, the Government of Navarre has extended the closure of the hotel and catering industry for indoor consumption until 16 December. In addition, the capacity of libraries, museums, monuments and exhibition halls has been increased to 50%, and up to 40% in cinemas, theatres, auditoriums, marquee circuses and similar venues, as well as outdoor areas...26 NOVEMBER 2020;NAVARRA;DE-ESCALATION;SECOND WAVE;HOTEL INDUSTRY;BASQUE Spain;PAMPLONA;CORONAVIRUS;ECONOMY;BUSINESS;SHOPS;CAFETERIAS;RESTAURANTS..Eduardo Sanz / Europa Press..11/26/2020 (Credit Image: © Eduardo Sanz/Contacto via ZUMA Press)