Război culinar între Coreea de Sud și China pentru kimchi, unul dintre cele mai populare feluri de mâncare

epa07136259 Volunteers make Kimchi, a traditional Korean side-dish, during a Seoul Kimchi Festival in front of the City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, 02 November 2018. The Seoul Kimjang festival held under the slogan 'Happy Sharing' was attended by around 5,000 volunteers making kimchi that will be used to help the unprivileged. The Kimjang festival is held from 02 to 04 November. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN