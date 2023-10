October 11, 2023, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: United States President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable discussion with leaders in the Jewish community in the Indian Treaty Room at the White House on October 11, 2023 in Washington, D.C. The President is holding the discussion following the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel (Credit Image: © Samuel Corum - Pool Via Cnp/CNP via ZUMA Press Wire)