Reacții la decizia Ucrainei de a elimina autorii ruși din manuale. Scriitorul Radu Vancu: „Literatura rusă nu e complicea lui Putin, ci proba că barbaria rusă nu va avea ultimul cuvânt”

Ukrainian teacher Mariana Druchek teaches a group of Ukrainian students in a class newly created for them at the Limanowski High School in Warsaw on March 15, 2022. Limanowski High School has been able to accommodate the new students and hire new teachers thanks to funding from the mayor's office. The teenagers, who come from various Ukrainian cities, will follow a pared-down version of Poland's curriculum. The classes will be taught by Ukrainian teachers who themselves had fled the war, with a bilingual educator at the helm of each group.