epa08753617 A handout photo made available by the Turkish President Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks as he visits the Turkish drilling vessel Fatih in Zonguldak, Turkey, 17 October 2020. Turkish President Erdogan on 21 August 2020 has announced that Turkey discovered the biggest natural gas field in Turkish history in the Black Sea. EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES