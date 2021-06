Fenomenul neobișnuit din Turcia, care amenință mediul marin. Erdogan: „Dacă ajunge în Marea Neagră, problema va fi uriașă”

epaselect epa09247109 An aerial photo made with a drone shows fishing boats on the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey, 04 June 2021. Because of global heating, blanket of mucus-like substance in Marmara sea increasing day by day threatens fishing industry and the environment. Sea snot is formed as a result of the proliferation of microalgae called phytoplankton in the sea. The biggest reason for this is that the water temperature in the Marmara sea is 2.5 degrees above the average of the last 40 years. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN