epa09078219 Medical personnel of an ambulance transfer a patient to a hospital, in Brasilia, Brazil, 16 March 2021. Brazil is currently considered the global epicenter of the health crisis and already has more than 11.5 million infections, with about 280,000 deaths to date, and a situation aggravated by an Amazonian variant, which is at least three times more contagious than the original and already it has spread throughout the country. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves