epa09282533 People enjoy a hot weather in Gorky Park in Moscow, Russia, 18 June 2021. Over the past 24 hours, 9,056 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have been detected in Moscow, which has become a new absolute record since the beginning of the pandemic. By the decree of the Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, children's and sports and entertainment grounds in Moscow parks and courtyards were closed. Mass entertainment events with more than 1,000 participants are prohibited in Moscow, while dance floors and fan zones for football fans are being closed. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY