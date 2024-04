NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - APRIL 18: Ziad Abu Amr, Deputy Prime Minister of Palestine, talks at the UNSC meeting at the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question in New York, United States on April 18, 2024. Selcuk Acar / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 865934558, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no