epa08406725 Evi Kjaer Everloeff together with her mother Rikke Kjaer toss pink flowers from Japanese cherry trees in full bloom at The Black Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, 03 May 2020 (Reissued 07 May 2020). On the second Sunday of May every year, several countries celebrate mothers and all the hard work they endure for almost nothing in return. However this year they are especially going through demanding times. Coronavirus has forced mothers to be even more protective but this time against an invisible enemy, yet they have also put on display their fun and playful personality concurrently with their studious side. Along with their everlasting love and care they have shown inspiring bravery during these challenging times. EPA-EFE/IDA GULDBAEK ARENTSEN DENMARK OUT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET