Regina Elisabeta a II-a, într-o nouă fotografie publicată de Casa Regală cu ocazia Jubileului de Platină

epa09547377 (FILE) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the new premises of the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospital in London, Britain 19 February 2020 (reissued 26 October 2021). The 95-year-old British monarch will not attend the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow in person following an advice by her doctors. The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference will run from 31 October to 12 November. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA