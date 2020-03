epa07964048 Russian film and stage director Kirill Serebrennikov attends a hearing at the Meshchansky district court in Moscow, Russia, 01 November 2019. Serebrennikov, the artistic director of the avant-garde Gogol Center theatre in Moscow, is accused of being involved in the alleged embezzlement of state art funds allocated between 2011 and 2014. In September 2019 the Moscow's Meshchansky district court returned a so-called Studio Seven criminal case against Kirill Serebrennikov and other suspects to the prosecutors as the bill of indictment contained inaccuracies and inconsistencies, due to the judge. In early October 2019 the Moscow City Court returned so-called Studio Seven criminal case to be reexamined by lower court . EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV