6409338 06.12.2020 People attend a rally against legislation that would limit the powers of the newly elected pro-European president Maia Sandu in Chisinau, Moldova. Moldovan lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday reducing presidential powers despite more than 5,000 people rallying in support of the country's newly elected pro-European leader. Maia Sandu is due to take office in late December as leader of the ex-Soviet republic after winning a surprise victory over pro-Russian incumbent Igor Dodon last month. Mihai Karaush / Sputnik