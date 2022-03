Ferrari Press Agency Lambs 1 Ref 12570 20/01/2020 See Ferrari text Pictures must credit : Variety Silence of the Lambs movie stars Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster reunited virtually – ahead of the horror classic’s 30th anniversary.It opened on Feb. 14, 1991 and swept the Oscars the following year.It won five Academy Awards including best actor for Hopkins portrayal of serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter and best actress for Jodie Foster as FBI trainee agent Clarice Starling/They reunited for an honour long video chat for Variety magazine’s Actors on Actors series.They reminisced about the film and it’s director Jonathan Demme, who passed away in 20197.Foster, 58 , said:” I have a lot of fond memories of that movie, of the shoot, of being in Pittsburgh. And Jonathan Demme, of course, who passed away — somebody that I know we both loved.”Welsh-born Hopkins, 83, replied: “Yeah. I remember, I was in London in 1989, doing a play.“My agent sent a script. He said, ‘Why don’t you read this? It’s called Silence of the Lambs.’ “I said, ‘Is it a children’s story?’ " OPS: Sir Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs Picture supplied by Ferrari