February 18, 2021, Seville (Andalusia, Madrid, Spain: Health personnel during the administration of the first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to the home help service staff at the sports facilities of the Sadus pavilion of the University of Seville. In Seville (Andalusia, Spain), 18 February 2021...18 FEBRUARY 2021..María José López / Europa Press..02/18/2021 (Credit Image: © MaríA José LóPez/Contacto via ZUMA Press)