Republicanul Ron DeSantis promite „marea revenire a Americii”, într-un start cu probleme tehnice al campaniei sale prezidențiale

May 24, 2023: Florida's RON DESANTIS formally launches his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, becoming the most formidable challenge so far to former President Trump. FILE IAMGE SHOT ON: May 1, 2023, Titusville, Florida, USA: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis calls on a member of the media at a press conference at the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Titusville. DeSantis used the event to sign bills into law which increase penalties for offenses involving sexual battery and drug trafficking targeting children. (Credit Image: © Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)