2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the influential Russian newspaper Novaya, Gazeta holds up a copy of his newspaper after his Nobel medal, which was auctioned off for 103,500,000 US dollar, was sold by the Heritage Auctions, at The Times Center in New York, New York, USA, 20 June 2022. All proceeds will support UNICEF's humanitarian efforts to support children and families forced to flee Ukraine and those internally displaced. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES