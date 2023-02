epa04171100 A photo made available 18 April 2014 shows general view of the monument dedicated to Second World War (in front) and the Supreme Council of the breakaway Transnistrian Republic (in background) in downtown Tiraspol city, some 80 kilometers south-east from Chisinau, Moldova, on 17 April 2014. The parliament of the breakaway Transnistrian Republic on 16 April reportedly adopted unanimously a request toward the Russian State Duma, the Federation Council and the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, requesting the initiation of recognition of Transnistria as an independent and sovereign country that will subsequently be joined to Russia. Chisinau Government qualifies this action as being a defiant demand to include an inalienable part of the territory of the Republic of Moldova in the composition of the Russian Federation, calling all international partners, in particular the Russian Federation, to come up with a proper response in compliance with the rules and principles of international law. EPA/STR