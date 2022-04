epa09916101 A building damaged in the previous day's shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, 29 April 2022. Ten people were injured during that shelling, the Centre for Defence Strategies (CDS) reports in its daily briefing. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO