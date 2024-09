Rusia, influență diminuată în Transnistria. Veronica Anghel, expert în integrarea europeană: „UE a devenit principalul partener comercial al acestei regiuni”

Moldova's President Maia Sandu (C,L) address the people next to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola (C,R) during a pro-EU rally in Chisinau on May 21, 2023. Metsola, who also spoke at the rally, said the EU would support Moldova, adding it was "already ready for European integration". Tens of thousands of Moldovans on Sunday urged for their country to get EU membership, with the war in neighbouring Ukraine accelerating the government's bid to join the bloc. The former Soviet republic of 2.6 million people applied last year to join the EU and in June 2022 became a candidate country, together with Ukraine and Georgia. More than 75,000 people participated in the demonstration in central Chisinau, according to initial police estimates, waving EU flags and chanting pro-European slogans.,Image: 778489185, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no