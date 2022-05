epa04787680 A volunteer of the Azov Battalion, affiliated with the National Guard of Ukraine, patrols the area after shelling in Shyrokino village, near the eastern city of Mariupol, Ukraine, 07 June 2015. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said 05 June that there was a higher-than-ever threat that Russia will invade eastern Ukraine. This week has seen the deadliest fighting between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian military since a ceasefire deal was signed in February. A report by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's independent monitoring mission on Thursday strongly suggested that the separatists had launched an attack on a government-held town that saw intense fighting. Poroshenko said it was an attack by 500 to 1,000 rebel-aligned fighters to 'attempt to escalate the conflict.' 'Russian aggression in Ukraine' will form part of talks by Group of Seven leaders meeting in southern Germany, US President Barack Obama says. EPA/SERGEY VAGANOV