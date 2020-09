epa08644234 Rescue team from Chile work with Lebanese civil defense in a rescue mission after a scanner and a sniffer dog from the rescue team detected that there might be a survivor under the rubble at Mar Mikhael area in Beirut, Lebanon, 03 September 2020. According to Lebanese Health Ministry, at least 190 people were killed, and more than six thousand injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area on 04 August and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH