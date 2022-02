MUGLA, TURKIYE - SEPTEMBER 18: A view of a fishing net, which is one of the dangers that sea turtles frequently encounter in "marine areas", alongside fishing activities and ghost nets in Mugla, Turkiye on September 18, 2021. The nets used in fishing stay on the rocks under the sea or underwater, causing them to make a dangerous journey for sea creatures. The species of sea turtles, which date back 110 million years and guide people with the way they follow, are still in danger due to increasing environmental pollution despite all the conservation efforts. Anadolu Agency (AA) photojournalists captured the life of sea turtles, the ancient creatures of the sea, which is turning into a dangerous journey with environmental pollution. The study was created with 2 years of data recorded in total from different coasts of Turkiye such as Mugla, Hatay, Adana, Antalya, Istanbul and Rize. The visuals of the project, on the other hand, were recorded during 4 months of shooting between Iztuzu, the westernmost coast of Turkiye , which is the nesting area of ​​sea turtles, and the Samandag Coast, the easternmost point. There are hundreds of boats in the Mediterranean, where sea turtles are mostly seen. There are approximately 5 hundred boats connected to the Dalyan boat cooperative on the dalyan canal in the Dalyan region of Mugla's Ortaca District. These boats host hundreds of local and foreign tourists during the day. However, although it was banned a while ago, people feeding the Caretta Carettas with the blue crabs they bought during the tour causes the sea turtles to be injured by the boat propellers. Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM