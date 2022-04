epa09802328 Women and children traveling in train from Lviv, Ukraine, seen from a train going in the opposite direction as Ukrainians travel in a train to Lviv, Ukraine from Przemysl, Poland as many Ukrainians, including women, decided to go back to their country to fight and support their family from Russian invasion, Poland, 04 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February in an armed conflict feared it could force up to four million Ukrainians to flee. Russian Army faced resistance from Ukrainian army and civilians. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES