epa10077549 Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin covered with a national flag during the funeral ceremony for a Ukrainian serviceman nicknamed 'Fanat', at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 18 July 2022. The soldier was killed in a battle in eastern Ukraine several days ago. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO