epa09964112 A burned Barabashovo market in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 21 May 2022. Barabashovo was the largest market in Ukraine with an area of more than 75 hectares and was burned in a shelling by Russian troops, as the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest, has witnessed repeated airstrikes from Russian forces. Russian troops were recently pushed out from Kharkiv's outskirts by the Ukrainian army. On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV