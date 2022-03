--FILE--Jin Liqun, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), speaks during a press conference for the bank in Beijing, China, 17 January 2016. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) announced Wednesday (2 May 2018) that its board of governors has adopted resolutions approving applications from Papua New Guinea and Kenya to join the bank, bringing its total approved membership to 86. "We're very happy to welcome Papua New Guinea and Kenya as prospective members of AIIB," AIIB Vice President and Corporate Secretary Danny Alexander said.