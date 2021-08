epa09180525 A woman gets the Covid-19 vaccine at the Usce shopping center in Belgrade, Serbia, 06 May 2021. Serbia is trying a new tactic in an attempt to boost its vaccination process by getting the younger population to get the jab at shopping centers and with a promised payment of 25 Euros for all vaccinated before the end of May 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC