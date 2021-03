Serbia a organizat o campanie de imunizare mai rapidă decât cea din UE, cu toate vaccinurile, în frunte cu cel din China. Care sunt riscurile strategiei

epa09037749 A medical worker introduces a dose of Pfizer Covid -19 vaccine to a patient at Belgrade Fair vaccination center in Belgrade, Serbia, 25 February 2021. The commitment to buy millions of vaccines from China and Russia, despite their aspiration to enter the European Union (EU) in the coming years, and good planning has allowed Serbia to lead the rate of vaccination in continental Europe. Until today the Balkan country has already injected some 1.3 million doses among its 7 million inhabitants. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC