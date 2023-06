Ce spun românii care au jucat pentru Berlusconi la AC Milan: ”Am învățat să fiu exigent de la dânsul. Unul dintre revoluționarii fotbalului”

FILE - AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi is shoulder-carried by Milan players after winning the 1988 Italian championship at Milan's San Siro stadium, Italy. From his grand entrance by helicopter after buying AC Milan to empowering Monza up to Serie A for the first time in its history, Silvio Berlusconi dominated Italian soccer for decades just like he commanded the show in Italian politics. Berlusconi, a former three-time Italian premier, died Monday, according to his television network. He was 86.,Image: 782923827, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. FILE PHOTO, Model Release: no, Pictured: Silvio Berlusconi