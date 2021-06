epa08824813 A jogger runs past a couple lying on deck chairs next to the financial district in Singapore, 17 November 2020. Singapore's economy is predicted to take 'much longer' to recover from the economic fallout caused by the global Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic than previous recessions. Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says that the government's budget will likely run as a deficit through to early 2021. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON