A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows a local girl drives on a car with a broken windshield in Mariupol, Ukraine, 12 June 2022. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said 'In Mariupol, water and electricity supply to residential areas is gradually being restored, streets are being cleared, the first social facilities have begun to function.' On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the UNHCR, more than six million refugees have fled Ukraine, and a further 7.7 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine since. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY