WUHAN, April 11, 2020 Medical workers attend to an ICU patient at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 11, 2020. The number of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical condition dropped below 100 on Friday in central China's Hubei Province, which was hit hard by the novel coronavirus outbreak.. The health commission of Hubei said Saturday that among the 320 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital, 51 were still in severe condition and 44 others in critical condition. Twenty-eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery on Friday. (Credit Image: å© Shen Bohan/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)