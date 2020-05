epa08423244 (FILE) - Leader of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) Janez Jansa speaks at a session of the Slovenian Parliament to elect prime minister-designate, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, 03 March 2020 (reissued 15 may 2020). The Slovenian government on late 14 May called an end to the coronavirus pandemic within the country. According to media reports, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa told parliament that the country currently has 'the best epidemiologic picture in Europe'. EPA-EFE/IGOR KUPLJENIK