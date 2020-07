epa08301728 A Slovenian soldier checks the body temperatures of those arriving at the Edvard Peperko Barracks in Ljubljana, Slovenia, 17 March 2020. The Slovenian government has halted public transport and shut down most shops in a bid to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Slovenia, a tiny country of just over 2 million inhabitants that borders the coronavirus hotspot of northern Italy, has recorded at least 253 confirmed cases of the disease, with no deaths reported so far. EPA-EFE/IGOR KUPLJENIK