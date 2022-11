epa05021822 A police officer check legitimation from a driver from Denmark at Lernacken on the Swedish side of the Oresund strait, 12 November 2015. The Swedish government on November 11, 2015 said it would temporarily reinstate border checks to deal with an unprecedented influx of migrants, making it the latest country in Europe's passport-free Schengen zone to tighten its borders over the crisis. EPA/NILS MEILVANG DENMARK OUT SWEDEN OUT