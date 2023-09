A spontaneous memorial with children toys dedicated to the victims of the Russian rocket attack seen by the apartment building that was heavily damaged by the Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia. Fierce fighting raged Thursday in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official said Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin said "hostilities have intensified significantly." The Russian army said it repelled a Ukrainian attack involving several soldiers near the town of Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia region) in the south, one of the areas where Kyiv has been carrying out its counteroffensive. Destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine - 27 Jul 2023 / Profimedia Images