epa04319785 A man takes part in the 'Purchase of Tears' art project in Lublin, Poland, 17 July 2014. The project by Polish artists Alicja Rogalska and Lukasz Surowiec is to create a collection of tears of volunteers. People can shed tears of different reasons known only to themselves, not only for sadness but tears with laughter are also permitted. Tears cry on the site can be sold at a price of about 25 euros for 3 ml. The project will last until 25 July or until the end of a project budget. PAP/WOJCIECH PACEWICZ POLAND OUT EPA/WOJCIECH PACEWICZ POLAND OUT