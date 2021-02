MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 25: A medical staff prepares a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus (Covid-19) during a mass vaccination at Wanda Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid, Spain on February 25, 2021. The first mass vaccination provided to the municipal police, medical personnel, firemen and civil protection workers working at Madrid autonomous community. Burak Akbulut / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM