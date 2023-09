MERSIN, TURKIYE - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of Morca Cave where rescue teams conduct an operation to rescue the American scientist Mark Dickey, trapped in after suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding in Mersin, Turkiye on September 11, 2023. 196 personnel from 8 countries participate in the rescue operation led by Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD). Mustafa Unal Uysal / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM / Profimedia Images