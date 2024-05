Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, greets each other in Tehran, Iran, prior to their talks as part of Russia-Iran-Turkey summit to discuss Syria, Friday Sept. 7, 2018. Putin, Erdogan and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani began a meeting Friday in Tehran to discuss the war in Syria. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool Photo via AP)