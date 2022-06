Ukrainian servicemen are at work to receive the delivery of FGM-148 Javelins, American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, at Kyiv's airport Boryspil on February 11,2022, amid the crisis linked with the threat of Russia's invasion.,Image: 661511013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia